3,876 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 221.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rebecca Taub sold 491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.94, for a total value of $212,082.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 452,213 shares in the company, valued at $195,328,883.22. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.94, for a total transaction of $155,498.40. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 12,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,887.72. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,098 shares of company stock worth $2,626,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

MDGL stock opened at $516.69 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.98 and a 200 day moving average of $504.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($2.61). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $321.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.71) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 210.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $571.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $964.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $579.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $529.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $685.31.

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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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