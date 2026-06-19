38,901 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Claris Financial LLC

Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,255,000. NVIDIA accounts for 3.9% of Claris Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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