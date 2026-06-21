39,048 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Acquired by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,048 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. CVS Health comprises 1.1% of Stance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after buying an additional 1,824,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $5,155,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,776,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,457 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 900,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,831,454,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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