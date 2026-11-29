First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,417 shares of the bank's stock after selling 390,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $31,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,246,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,300,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 104,375 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the bank's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,517 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised Enterprise Financial Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $69.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $68.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $192.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Enterprise Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. is a financial holding company whose principal subsidiary is Enterprise Bank & Trust. The bank serves businesses, professionals and individuals through commercial and personal banking services. Its offerings include business loans and lines of credit, deposit accounts, treasury management, private banking, and wealth management and trust services. The company focuses on helping businesses manage their banking needs and support their growth. Enterprise Bank & Trust traces its roots to the St. Louis area and serves customers across parts of the Midwest and Southwest, including Missouri, Kansas, Arizona and New Mexico, as well as Southern California.

Further Reading

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