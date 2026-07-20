392,856 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 392,856 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $28,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.55 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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