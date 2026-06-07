39,299 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Report on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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