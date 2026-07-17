393,263 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. $BAND Purchased by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 393,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,592,000. Bandwidth makes up 2.0% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Bandwidth as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,927 shares of the company's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 1,198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $70,502.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,933.35. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 29,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $2,104,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,090. This trade represents a 90.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,269 shares of company stock worth $7,192,523. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.26 and a beta of 2.92.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.The company had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.58 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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