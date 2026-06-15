3,934 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,934 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $184.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $529.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average of $177.77. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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