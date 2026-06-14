3,939 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 892.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,208.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.68 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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