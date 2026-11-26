Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,929,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.77% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at $825,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 600.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aviad Eyal sold 2,000 shares of monday.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 203,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,353,638.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDY. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of monday.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of monday.com from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of monday.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Stock Up 2.6%

monday.com stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $164.49.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.73. monday.com had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $377.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. is a software company that provides a cloud-based platform for organizations to plan, manage and track work. Founded in 2012 as dapulse, the company adopted the monday.com name in 2017. Its products include monday work management, monday CRM, monday dev and monday service. The platform offers tools for project and workflow management, customer relationship management, software development and service operations, with features for collaboration, automation and reporting. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, monday.com serves customers across a range of industries and geographies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report).

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