39,500 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,500 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. M&G PLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $12,527,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $23,570,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in ExlService by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 562,437 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in ExlService by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 693,008 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ExlService by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091,714 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts: Sign Up

ExlService Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExlService, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExlService wasn't on the list.

While ExlService currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here