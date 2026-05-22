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39,500 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Gamco Investors bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, acquiring 39,500 shares worth about $1.29 million in the fourth quarter, giving it roughly 0.25% ownership.
  • Sturm, Ruger reported Q1 earnings of $0.27 per share, missing expectations of $0.34, though revenue came in at $141.36 million, slightly above estimates and up 4.1% year over year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share from $0.08, and recent insider buying also stood out, including purchases by directors Phillip Widman and Bruce T. Pettet.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc..

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 176.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2,075.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 259.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company's stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.26 million, a P/E ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $141.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is -60.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RGR

Insider Activity

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Phillip Widman bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,717,904. This trade represents a 12.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce T. Pettet bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $303,403.34. The trade was a 15.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,615. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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