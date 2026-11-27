Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 398,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,145,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.67% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 128.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 26.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 4,638.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $741.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.71 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a U.S. discount retailer that sells brand-name merchandise at value-oriented prices. Its stores offer a changing assortment of products, including housewares, food, books, toys, flooring, seasonal goods, electronics, health and beauty products, and apparel. The company's closeout-focused buying model allows it to offer merchandise acquired from manufacturers and other suppliers, including excess inventory and discontinued products.

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