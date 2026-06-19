3,992 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Acquired by SG Trading Solutions LLC

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.7% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $609.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.38 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $680.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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