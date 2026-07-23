4,000 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $277.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $294.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.46. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.45 and a 1 year high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $374.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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