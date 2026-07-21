4,000 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Micron Technology comprises 1.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in Micron Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $865.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $950.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $977.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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