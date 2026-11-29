Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,739 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Highland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NBH Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab from $83.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 9,401 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $472,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,576,922.12. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 844,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,001,915. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 551,083 shares of company stock worth $32,470,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Rocket Lab stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 3.15. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

These are some of the RKLB headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Rocket Lab launch announcement

Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Positive Sentiment: Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Neutron orders and backlog

Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Negative Sentiment: A recent Mizuho assessment set a $40 price target and an Underperform rating, warning that the share valuation may leave limited upside. That contrasts with the operational progress and backlog cited by bullish investors. Mizuho rating and target

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

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