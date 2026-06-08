4,045 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Acquired by Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.5% of Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,133.15 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,166.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $974.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,012.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Article Title

CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Article Title

WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Article Title

Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Article Title

Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Neutral Sentiment: Broader health-care sector commentary and stock-screen articles were generally supportive, but they are less likely to be a direct driver of LLY’s move than the CVS and pipeline news. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here