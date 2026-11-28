Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,805 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 405,078 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $152,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,208,662,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,967,262 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $13,857,176,000 after buying an additional 11,739,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,599,242 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,919,130,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Express by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,969,555 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,695,702,000 after acquiring an additional 614,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $253,945,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Top American Express Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about AXP:

Positive Sentiment: Coverage also points to strong Q3 2026 results and AXP’s relatively high-quality customer base as supports for growth and a buffer against credit risk, despite recent share-price pressure. Article: American Express Expects Another Year of 10% Revenue Growth

Coverage also points to strong Q3 2026 results and AXP’s relatively high-quality customer base as supports for growth and a buffer against credit risk, despite recent share-price pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Sarah Dodds-Brown will become chief legal officer as Laureen Seeger retires. The leadership transition puts legal, regulatory and governance responsibilities under a new executive, with no immediate financial impact specified. Article: American Express Names Sarah Dodds Brown As Legal Chief

Sarah Dodds-Brown will become chief legal officer as Laureen Seeger retires. The leadership transition puts legal, regulatory and governance responsibilities under a new executive, with no immediate financial impact specified. Negative Sentiment: One analysis warns that regulatory or political action in Washington could undermine an improving outlook for AXP, posing uncertainty for investors. Article: American Express: Washington Could Spoil An Improving Investment Case

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $382.00 to $380.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Express from $396.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. President Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $359.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $230.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Squeri sold 299,401 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $99,449,036.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,117,934.72. The trade was a 83.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,925,956.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,186.34. This trade represents a 88.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,171 shares of company stock valued at $137,069,544. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $316.40 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $290.97 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.12 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global payments company that issues charge and credit cards and operates a payments network connecting cardholders, merchants and financial institutions. Its products and services serve consumers, small businesses and large companies. The company offers personal, business and corporate cards, along with payment, expense-management and travel-related services. It also provides merchant services that help businesses accept payments and manage customer transactions. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, American Express has expanded into financial services and payments.

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