40,535 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Purchased by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,535 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.83 and a 52 week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report).

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