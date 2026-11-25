SC US Ttgp LTD. lessened its stake in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,655,309 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,072,863 shares during the period. Figma comprises about 1.9% of SC US Ttgp LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned 4.95% of Figma worth $476,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylock XIV GP LLC acquired a new stake in Figma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,824,403. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Figma by 428.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,180,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,902 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Figma by 26,445.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,072,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,600,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Figma by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 766,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIG. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Figma from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Figma from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Figma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Figma

Figma Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FIG stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $391.42 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 20,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $458,619.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 84,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,919,227.67. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 211,599 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $6,303,534.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 727,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,685,690.08. This represents a 22.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,990 shares of company stock worth $13,815,336. Company insiders own 32.26% of the company's stock.

Recent Figma Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about FIG:

Positive Sentiment: An investment comparison highlights Figma’s rapid revenue growth and strong engagement among designers as it scales its collaborative design platform. Article: Docusign vs. Figma

An investment comparison highlights Figma’s rapid revenue growth and strong engagement among designers as it scales its collaborative design platform. Neutral Sentiment: Figma is included in articles about AI-related stocks, but the headlines provide no specific company announcement or new financial catalyst. Article: AI stocks beyond Nvidia

Figma is included in articles about AI-related stocks, but the headlines provide no specific company announcement or new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Figma’s CFO sold about $2.50 million in stock under a trading plan. The planned sale may draw attention, though it does not by itself establish a change in the CFO’s view of the company. Article: CFO stock sale

About Figma

Figma, Inc. develops browser-based software for designing and building digital products. Its platform supports collaborative interface design, interactive prototyping and workflows that help teams plan, create and refine websites, apps and other digital experiences. Figma's products include Figma Design for interface design and prototyping, FigJam for online whiteboarding and brainstorming, and Dev Mode, which helps developers inspect designs and access implementation details. Figma Slides provides tools for creating and presenting slide decks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report).

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