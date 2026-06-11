40,805 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,081,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,772 shares of the company's stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 55,954 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,648 shares of the company's stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 314,712 shares of the company's stock worth $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 73,131 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $311.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.Molina Healthcare's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

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