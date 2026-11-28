Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR - Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,036 shares of the company's stock after selling 408,128 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of Sphere Entertainment worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 275.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

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Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 1.6%

SPHR opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $181.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($3.18). The business had revenue of $274.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.71 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Sphere Entertainment from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sphere Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sphere Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a live entertainment and media company whose businesses include Sphere and MSG Networks. The company was formed in 2023 through the separation of its businesses from Madison Square Garden Entertainment and later adopted the Sphere Entertainment name. Sphere operates the Sphere venue in Las Vegas, an immersive entertainment destination featuring large-scale visual displays and spatial audio. It hosts concerts, events and other productions, and the company develops original content designed for the venue.

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