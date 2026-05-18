4,090 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Acquired by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,090 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.37.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $201.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $247.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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