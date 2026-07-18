40,969 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,969 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $8,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,622 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $291.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $299.76. The company's fifty day moving average price is $274.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $278.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $286.30.

View Our Latest Report on JBHT

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,125.62. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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