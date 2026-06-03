41,400 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Bought by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

More Charles Schwab News

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About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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