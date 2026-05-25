41,524 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Acquired by Churchill Financial Advisors LLC

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,524 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,093,000. Oracle accounts for about 2.5% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.13 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.44. The stock has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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