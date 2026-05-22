4,169 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,169 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PWR opened at $717.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.56 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $715.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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