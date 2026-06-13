4,220,501 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,220,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $517,808,000. Boston Partners owned 0.34% of Gilead Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Peak Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Titan Investment Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,204,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 193,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 267,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,358,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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