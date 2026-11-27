State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,254,705 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.25% of Warrior Met Coal worth $337,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,503,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,524,719 shares of the company's stock worth $134,438,000 after purchasing an additional 291,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,201,000. Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $25,744,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 293,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of HCC opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.62). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a U.S.-based producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal, a key ingredient in steelmaking. The company operates underground coal mines in Alabama's Blue Creek coal seam and sells its products to steel producers in international markets. Warrior's operations are located in the state's Black Warrior River Basin, with coal transported for export through the Port of Mobile. The company was formed in 2016 from assets that had been part of Walter Energy.

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