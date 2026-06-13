4,275 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,275 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,139,015,000 after buying an additional 286,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,570,096,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $942,542,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,490,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $571,151,000 after buying an additional 144,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $412.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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