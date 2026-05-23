42,804 Shares in Nova Ltd. $NVMI Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,804 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,056,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nova as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nova by 660.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 62.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 target price on Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $518.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nova

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the sale, the director owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,530.62. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,812.13. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 907 shares of company stock worth $461,720 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $503.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.78. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $487.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.82.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

Further Reading

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