Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1,437.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,910,083,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Recent Amazon.com Headlines

Investors following AMZN have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,755,580.35. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,495,895.63. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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