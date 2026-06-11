43,123 Shares in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.27.

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Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:BJ opened at $92.61 on Thursday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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