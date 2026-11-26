Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,241 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $143,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock worth $117,744,959,000 after buying an additional 8,944,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock worth $24,013,297,000 after buying an additional 543,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $17,418,076,000 after buying an additional 5,019,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $615.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $608.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft News Roundup

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. BNY and Microsoft Let AI Agents Haggle Over Treasurys

Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. Neutral Sentiment: After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Microsoft declares 'Code Red' after historic outage, internal memos show

After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $489.93 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $349.20 and a 12-month high of $559.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $519.55 and its 200-day moving average is $444.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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