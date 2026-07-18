43,259 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,259 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,408,000.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $586,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total value of $1,636,431.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,477.04. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $313.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $345.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $342.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here