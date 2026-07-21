432,903 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 432,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,888,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 2.2% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $13,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company's stock.

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More Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Negative Sentiment: The proposed Paramount-WBD merger has been temporarily halted, removing an immediate takeover catalyst and increasing uncertainty around deal completion. Paramount and Warner Bros. merger hit with temporary restraining order

The proposed Paramount-WBD merger has been temporarily halted, removing an immediate takeover catalyst and increasing uncertainty around deal completion. Negative Sentiment: A coalition of state attorneys general is challenging the transaction on antitrust grounds, which could prolong the legal process or derail the acquisition altogether. Judge orders Paramount to temporarily pause Warner Bros acquisition

A coalition of state attorneys general is challenging the transaction on antitrust grounds, which could prolong the legal process or derail the acquisition altogether. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage also noted WBD closed at its lowest level since Dec. 4, reflecting weaker investor sentiment as the merger timeline becomes less certain. Warner Bros. Closes at Lowest Since Dec. 4 | Closing Bell

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Further Reading

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