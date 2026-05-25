4,332 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Acquired by Churchill Financial Advisors LLC

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,332 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB stock opened at $135.76 on Monday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.25 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Article Title

Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Article Title

The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Neutral Sentiment: Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Article Title

Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain wary after Rocket Lab’s recent announcement of a potential $3 billion share-sale program, which raised dilution concerns earlier in the week. Article Title

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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