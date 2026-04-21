4,345 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,345 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emprise Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $350.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $351.74 and its 200 day moving average is $361.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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