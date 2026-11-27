State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,375 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $138,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 338,229 shares of the company's stock worth $63,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,464,000. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the company's stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company's stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $163.59 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $393.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 37,102 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $5,865,826.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 795,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,730,764.10. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan Taylor sold 28,155 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,305.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 438,556 shares in the company, valued at $69,335,703.60. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

These are some of the PLTR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir is expected to sign an agreement with Poland’s defense ministry, potentially adding to its government-sector business. Polish defence ministry to sign agreement with Palantir

Palantir is expected to sign an agreement with Poland’s defense ministry, potentially adding to its government-sector business. Positive Sentiment: Exchange-traded funds recorded $45.5 million in net Palantir buying on Nov. 24, with more funds buying than selling shares. Palantir Sees Net ETF Buying

Exchange-traded funds recorded $45.5 million in net Palantir buying on Nov. 24, with more funds buying than selling shares. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry retains put options on Palantir even after exiting his Nasdaq-100 short, keeping a prominent bearish view on the stock in focus. Michael Burry exits Nasdaq-100 short

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $156.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $248.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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