State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,352,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.91% of Terex worth $231,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at $1,063,541,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 15,440.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,773,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,104 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $116,558,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 253,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $68,204,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Terex Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $74.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.64%. Terex's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Terex's dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $66.50 to $58.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation designs, manufactures and supports equipment used in construction, infrastructure, materials processing and environmental services. Its products include aerial work platforms and equipment for crushing, screening, washing, recycling and handling materials. The company's brands include Genie, Powerscreen, Finlay and Terex. Terex serves customers in markets around the world, including construction, mining, utilities, waste management and recycling. Its offerings also include parts, maintenance and other support services for equipment users.

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