43,700 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after buying an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Astera Labs by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company's stock worth $458,065,000 after buying an additional 195,992 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 16.7% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,351 shares of the company's stock worth $269,881,000 after buying an additional 197,320 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,306,257 shares of company stock worth $473,685,936 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $320.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.13. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $354.53.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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