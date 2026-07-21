43,858 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,858 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,650,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $306.03 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $354.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.33. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

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About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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