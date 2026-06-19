4,391 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Acquired by McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.2% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,013.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,016.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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