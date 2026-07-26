44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,719 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

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SS&C Technologies Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Key Headlines Impacting SS&C Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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