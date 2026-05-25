44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,087 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $119.84 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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