44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 218.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.00.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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