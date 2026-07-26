44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Diest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 128.0% during the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 47,206 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $279.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $308.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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