44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $966.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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