4,405 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,405 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after buying an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after buying an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock worth $878,454,000 after buying an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,560 shares of the construction company's stock worth $678,475,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $1,877.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,781.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,389.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.54 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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